Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Business

The cost of living crisis is plunging charities into despair

Demand for their services is at an all-time high with people struggling to find funds, as Which? publishes a guide that could assist by helping donors to support charities, writes James Moore

Monday 19 December 2022 00:01
Comments
<p>Food bank produce: help give people what they need this Christmas</p>

Food bank produce: help give people what they need this Christmas

(PA)

Christmas is coming and the goose is getting fat. But can donors still afford to put their cards in the struggling charity’s hat? The cost of living crisis may soon be responsible for a financial crisis in a third sector struggling to cope with its effects.

Britain’s economic difficulties have combined to push demand for charitable services to an all-time high. But the same brutal forces are also putting the squeeze upon donations. A survey by the Charities Aid Foundation found that a fifth of respondents were considering reducing their donations as a result of their economic circumstances.

Published at the end of October, the foundation found nearly 5 million people had chosen not to make a one-off donation the previous month as a direct result of the cost of living. One in five were considering reducing their outlay. Even those holding their level of gifting steady is leaving charities in a bind with inflation running hot (10.7 per cent in the year to the end of November).

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in