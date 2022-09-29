What Truss and Kwarteng could learn from Next CEO and Tory peer Simon Wolfson

Next CEO Simon Wolfson is not a natural critic of the government. He sits in the House of Lords as a Tory peer. He is the scion of a famous Tory family. He is a sometime party donor and a prominent Brexiteer, who was once featured in a Daily Telegraph rundown of “the right’s 100 most influential”.

His statements contained in the retailer’s half-year results are therefore worthy of scrutiny.

Here’s what he had to say about the current imbroglio: “The devaluation of the pound looks set to prolong inflation, even once factory gate prices ease. It looks like we may be set to have two cost of living crises: this year, a supply-side-led squeeze, next year a currency-led price hike as devaluation takes effect.”