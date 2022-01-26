Buy one Ocean Bottle, remove 1,000 single-use ones

You really will want to carry our bottle around with you,” says Will Pearson, co-founder of Ocean Bottle. Call me a hardened sceptic if you will, but I thought I should put this statement to the test. I got one (forest green). Result: Will Pearson was not kidding. I really do carry my Ocean Bottle around with me and slip it into my satchel every day whether I’m going to the gym or just trooping around and refuelling on coffee.

One thing I should make clear: Ocean Bottle is no ordinary bottle (or flask). Will Pearson and his partner and co-founder Nick Doman guarantee that if you buy one of their bottles they will clear up and dispose of or recycle 1,000 of those single-use plastic bottles that have become such a blight on the world and especially the oceans. And if you are another of the hardened-sceptic type, then I should mention one other thing: there is a smart chip on the bottom of the bottle that enables you to hook up with their website and keep tabs on exactly how many bottles (of the undesirable kind) they are sorting out. Everything is traceable and trackable.