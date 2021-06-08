Back to the office for five days a week? I wouldn’t count on it

Time to abandon those plans to escape to the country that you thought home or hybrid working would facilitate?

It might be wise to at least put them on hold if Paul Swinney, director of policy and research at economics think tank Centre for Cities, is right.

Swinney set the cat among the pigeons, and was on the receiving end of some fairly strong pushback, after predicting that most of the UK’s office workers would be back at HQ for five days a week within a fairly short space of time.