Inside Business
As the government contradicts itself on ‘pings’, only the virus is laughing
Mixed messaging from business minister Paul Scully and co is opening the door for employers to tell staff to turn up to work – even if they’re instructed to self-isolate by the NHS app, writes James Moore
Could your employer haul you into work, even if you get pinged? Maybe they could if they took business minister Paul Scully at his word. On Tuesday morning, he appeared to say that the NHS Covid-19 app’s instructions were merely advisory.
Getting “pinged” doesn’t mean: “Stay home and isolate.” It simply allows people to make “informed decisions”, with the matter of whether to self-isolate or not left “up to individuals and employers”. You know, like it was for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak when they got pinged and decided they could still go to work, thanks to being on a pilot scheme that nobody had heard about, at least until a public firestorm forced a rapid U-turn.
No 10 swiftly slapped the minister down, saying it was “crucial” to self-isolate. But here’s the problem: the confused and contradictory messaging has surely given the impression that this is up for debate.
