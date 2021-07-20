Could your employer haul you into work, even if you get pinged? Maybe they could if they took business minister Paul Scully at his word. On Tuesday morning, he appeared to say that the NHS Covid-19 app’s instructions were merely advisory.

Getting “pinged” doesn’t mean: “Stay home and isolate.” It simply allows people to make “informed decisions”, with the matter of whether to self-isolate or not left “up to individuals and employers”. You know, like it was for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak when they got pinged and decided they could still go to work, thanks to being on a pilot scheme that nobody had heard about, at least until a public firestorm forced a rapid U-turn.

No 10 swiftly slapped the minister down, saying it was “crucial” to self-isolate. But here’s the problem: the confused and contradictory messaging has surely given the impression that this is up for debate.