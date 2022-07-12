Pausing pension contributions for a year ‘may dent retirement pot by thousands’
A break in payments can result in a significant reduction in the eventual sum available, says a leading pensions provider
People who pause their workplace pension contributions for just a year due to cost-of-living pressures may end up thousands of pounds worse off in retirement than if they had continued paying in, calculations suggest.
Someone who started working with a salary of £25,000 per year and paid the minimum contributions from the age of 22 could end up with nearly £457,000 in retirement, pensions provider Standard Life calculated.
But if they paused at the age of 35 for just one year, they could end up with just over £444,000 by the age of 68 – nearly £13,000 less than if they had continued to pay in.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies