The FCA must focus on chasing the bad apples out

The shiny suited thieves operating on the tatty fringes of the financial services industry have enjoyed a boom in recent years, seen most prevalently in the rising cost of compensating consumers when firms go bust after their misdeeds become clear.

The 2021-22 outlay of the financial services compensation scheme, which looks after these people, is projected to come to a record £717m. That number will be higher still in 2022-23.

It’s an ugly statistic, one which has rather flown under the radar. It looks even worse when you consider that the figure was just £277m a decade ago