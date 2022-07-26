EasyJet and Heathrow hit by huge losses amid air travel chaos
Blaming airports for not recruiting enough staff is ‘ridiculous’, says the boss of Britain’s busiest airport
Air travel chaos has triggered hundreds of millions of pounds of losses for easyJet and Heathrow Airport, denting their return from Covid despite a huge surge in demand.
The budget airline revealed quarterly losses after taking a £133m hit from recent airport disruption, but insisted its operations are getting back to normal following cancellations and cuts to schedules.
It reported a group headline loss before tax of £114m for the three months to June 30, blaming “widespread operational challenges” and flight cancellations due to staff shortages at airports.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.