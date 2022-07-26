EasyJet and Heathrow hit by huge losses amid air travel chaos

Air travel chaos has triggered hundreds of millions of pounds of losses for easyJet and Heathrow Airport, denting their return from Covid despite a huge surge in demand.

The budget airline revealed quarterly losses after taking a £133m hit from recent airport disruption, but insisted its operations are getting back to normal following cancellations and cuts to schedules.

It reported a group headline loss before tax of £114m for the three months to June 30, blaming “widespread operational challenges” and flight cancellations due to staff shortages at airports.