Oh dear. On the day that ambulance workers and paramedics went on strike, the latest public sector borrowing figures revealed a record £22bn hole in the public finances.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt duly put on his responsible headteacher duds and warned that he would have to make some “tough decisions to put our public finances back on a sustainable footing”.

We’ve already heard him talking about “difficult decisions” and even “very difficult decisions”. There’s probably been a “hard decisions” in one of his missives, too. What’s next? Challenging? Regrettable?