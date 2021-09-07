Inside business
Yet another blow for ‘generation rent’ as post-pandemic normality resumes
Renters face paying nearly £500 more per year than they did 12 months ago, according to new data. James Moore asks: is there not so much as a glimmer of light for those caught in the unpleasant financial bind created by the UK’s housing crisis?
House prices continued their relentless northward march through the pandemic, with more than a little nudge from government policy, but there was at least some relief for renters.
The bills moved in the opposite direction for the latter, especially in urban areas. So did the proportion of their income renters spent on accommodation.
This offered some rare welcome news for “generation rent”, which for too long has been on the wrong side of government policy and is now being asked to shell out to “fix” social care too.
