“The most exciting place on Planet Earth,” Rishi Sunak said of his ambitions for Britain.

Today’s Tories tend not to be much interested in events beyond their own navels. The chancellor, who made great play of having worked in tech-happy California, is a little more open in his outlook.

He’ll presumably, then, be aware that Britain is already generating quite a lot of excitement throughout the rest of Planet Earth. It’s just the wrong sort of excitement; the sort you usually get before your favourite comedy show comes on.