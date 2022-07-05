Sainsbury’s is doing rather well for itself. Here’s why that presents a problem

“We really understand how hard it is for millions of households right now and that’s why we are investing £500m and doing everything we can to keep our prices low, especially on the products customers buy most often.”

So said Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts, kicking off the group’s first-quarter trading statement.

These are supposed to be released for the benefit of the City, which will have been reassured by the headline immediately above those lead-off quotes. It declared that trading was in line with expectations and that the outlook was unchanged. Right now, that counts as some kind of achievement.