Sainsbury’s is doing rather well for itself. Here’s why that presents a problem

Customers will find bumper profits difficult to swallow in the middle of a cost of living crisis, leaving supermarkets with a difficult PR needle to thread, writes James Moore

Tuesday 05 July 2022 21:30
<p>Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts has said the grocery chain will continue to pump funds into offsetting rising costs over the rest of the year</p>

“We really understand how hard it is for millions of households right now and that’s why we are investing £500m and doing everything we can to keep our prices low, especially on the products customers buy most often.”

So said Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts, kicking off the group’s first-quarter trading statement.

These are supposed to be released for the benefit of the City, which will have been reassured by the headline immediately above those lead-off quotes. It declared that trading was in line with expectations and that the outlook was unchanged. Right now, that counts as some kind of achievement.

