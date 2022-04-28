Is the City missing a trick over Sainsbury’s?

Shoppers, said Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts, are “watching every penny”. In the middle of a cost of living crisis, which is permanently in the news, he wins the day’s “statement of the bleedin’ obvious” prize.

Roberts was speaking as Britain’s No 2 supermarket chain by market share delivered a robust set of annual results.

Underlying profits more than doubled against last year. They were also comfortably ahead of where the business was a couple of years ago. The trouble is that, as the company warned, things won’t look quite so rosy in a year’s time.