For overcharging 11,275 prepayment customers, Shell has received the equivalent of a (in my view, very light) slap on the wrist.

Except, even that description severely overstates the limpness of a settlement which sees one of the world’s richest companies paying “goodwill” payments - averaging just £2.74 to the customers it wronged. Yes, you read that right. Let’s run through the numbers.

The oil giant’s retail energy arm will pay £536,970 in total, made up of £106,000 in refunds, £400,000 to the watchdog’s “voluntary consumer redress fund” and £30,970 in “goodwill payments” to the 11,275 affected customers.