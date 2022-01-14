Last July, Southern Water was fined £90m after pleading guilty to dumping raw sewage into rivers and coastal waters in Hampshire, Kent and Sussex. Oysters and shellfish could not be nurtured, harvested and consumed, surfing schools were hit, and other businesses suffered as people were told to stay out of the filthy water.

The prosecution represented the biggest investigation in the Environment Agency’s 25-year history, as the authority wrapped together offences from 16 wastewater treatment works and a storm overflow. The penalty imposed on the company was a record amount.

Southern Water entered 51 separate guilty pleas. They covered long-term, widespread breaches of environmental law. They included deliberate failings, causing major harm to protected areas, conservation sites and oyster beds.