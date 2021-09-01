Inside Business
Why no one likes the government’s proposed national insurance hike to fix the NHS and social care crises
Increasing national insurance will mean young and poorly paid workers footing the bill once more. There are better, fairer ways of dealing with this, as individuals and organisations from across the political spectrum have recognised, writes James Moore
Proof that we are living in the matrix? Over the last few days, the Resolution Foundation, the TUC, the Institute for Economic Affairs (IEA), the Labour Party and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt have all said much the same thing. They all think the government’s preferred way of dealing with the funding crises in social care and the NHS is wrong.
So either a) Britain is experiencing some kind of glitch in said matrix (and Keanu Reeves and co are on their way to fix it) or b) the government has come up with a really, really bad idea.
That idea is to increase personal and employer national insurance contributions to raise the necessary funds. So congratulations if you answered b (although I know the other option was tempting, given what’s been going on).
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies