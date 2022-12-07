Why buy a card if you can’t bank on it getting to the recipient?

This is the problem (beyond their control) facing Moonpig, the online greeting card and gift company, which has just slashed its full year revenue forecast from £350m to £320m.

The group repeatedly used the word “resilient” in its half year results which is usually code for “it’s really, really tough out there”. And it is. First half profits took a tumble while uncertainty clouds the company’s future prospects.