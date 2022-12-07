Jump to content

Inside Business

Moonpig grapples with the fallout from this Tory winter of discontent. There will be many more like it

The industrial strife Britain is experiencing will have a negative impact across the economy. Yet Rishi Sunak and co seem determined to put keeping their bankbenchers quiet above the national interest, argues James Moore

Wednesday 07 December 2022 13:19
<p>Royal Mail strikes have hit Moonpig's business (James Manning/PA)</p>

Royal Mail strikes have hit Moonpig’s business (James Manning/PA)

Why buy a card if you can’t bank on it getting to the recipient?

This is the problem (beyond their control) facing Moonpig, the online greeting card and gift company, which has just slashed its full year revenue forecast from £350m to £320m.

The group repeatedly used the word “resilient” in its half year results which is usually code for “it’s really, really tough out there”. And it is. First half profits took a tumble while uncertainty clouds the company’s future prospects.

