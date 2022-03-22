Rishi Sunak has some financial headroom to work with. Here’s why he probably won’t use it

Borrowing for the financial year to date has come in quite a bit below expectations, writes James Moore – so what will the chancellor have in mind?

Tuesday 22 March 2022 15:02
There are those who would be inclined to look at the latest UK borrowing figures as a reason to look towards the strongest spirits in the drinks cabinet.

Britain net debt stood at £2.3tn at the end of Feb 2022, which amounts to 94.7 per cent of GDP, putting it at a level not seen since the early 1960s.

In February, the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, wrote £13.1bn of IOUs, the second-highest since monthly records began in 1993. While the figure was £2.4bn less than the same month last year, it was £12.8bn higher than in February 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic arrived and turned the world on its head.

