Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sunak’s business shake-up highlights an issue for the government and industry

No matter how many departments dissolve and new acronyms appear, the problem remains the same: a lack of commercial knowhow in the Commons, says Chris Blackhurst

Friday 17 February 2023 18:47
Comments
<p>The PM and newly appointed energy security and net zero secretary Grant Shapps last week </p>

The PM and newly appointed energy security and net zero secretary Grant Shapps last week

(PA)

Twice, in recent days. Either it’s a sign of advancing age or genuine nostalgia or both, but on two occasions this week, I’ve found myself referring to the Department of Trade and Industry. The first was describing the location of a building in Westminster and I said it was across the road from the old DTI offices.

The second was bemoaning the fact that company directors are not policed like they were, and that they used to send in the “DTI inspectors” to bring companies to heel. Indeed, even the very thought that the beaks might be appointed, usually a senior lawyer and an accountant, was often enough to stop corporate misbehaving – such was their clout.

What this episode told me was that the DTI was imprinted on my consciousness. I knew what the letters stood for, understood what the government department did, which area of society it served. Alas, I cannot say the same for BEIS, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in