Tesco squeezes store managers as food price inflation soars

There’s trouble at the Tesco mill. Britain’s biggest supermarket has just announced “store changes helping us to remain competitive”.

Are we ever going to see a straightforward announcement? Something like: store restructuring puts 1,750 jobs at risk. This would be appropriately corporate while putting the real story front and centre. Still, to those of us who’ve been reading press releases for a while, the words “changes” and “competitive” spell “trouble” and “bad news for workers”.

The story here is that Tesco is shaking up its store management roles to save money. This will involve the creation of a new tier of “shift managers” with a corresponding reduction in “lead” and “team” managers.