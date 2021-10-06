How long, in these days of corporate sponsorship, before Thomas the Tank Engine is decked out in red, white and blue livery and renamed Tesco?

The grocer has turned to trains to help it to help weather the supply chain and lorry-driver crises created by Boris Johnson and his government. Its tank engines have worked the oracle and kept its shelves fuller than most.

One of the Conservatives’ dozier MPs, West Dorset’s Chris Loder, suggested it would be a good idea if supply chains were to break because, “it will mean the farmer down the street will be able to sell their milk in the village shop like they did decades ago”.