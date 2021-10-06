Tesco the Tank Engine choo-choos its way to rich destination
As Tesco turns to trains to help it weather Britain’s government-created supply chain crisis, the supermarket’s latest results make it look like a high-speed express – and the City loves it, writes James Moore
How long, in these days of corporate sponsorship, before Thomas the Tank Engine is decked out in red, white and blue livery and renamed Tesco?
The grocer has turned to trains to help it to help weather the supply chain and lorry-driver crises created by Boris Johnson and his government. Its tank engines have worked the oracle and kept its shelves fuller than most.
One of the Conservatives’ dozier MPs, West Dorset’s Chris Loder, suggested it would be a good idea if supply chains were to break because, “it will mean the farmer down the street will be able to sell their milk in the village shop like they did decades ago”.
