Elon Musk’s Twitter adventure and why the Tesla boss won’t change his ways

On the face of it, the Twitter-Elon Musk train wreck looks like a bit of light relief for us all; an entertaining big money bust-up to raise a smile in the middle of these otherwise trying times.

There will be lawsuits, and counterclaims, and tweets, and angry statements, and breathlessly reported news stories, and more tweets, and earnest columns written by people like me. And so the pot will be stirred and brought to the boil as each side’s lawyers feast on a smorgasbord of billable hours.

A quick recap: Musk did what everyone was expecting him to do over the weekend and bailed on the $44bn (£37bn) deal he signed to make the social media company his new toy.