George Rawlings wanted a girlfriend and a business. The best way to do both? Start a dating app. The idea began in the back of a car. Rawlings had recently broken up with his girlfriend and was forced to take his childhood friend, Matt McNeill Love, on his pre-booked romantic skiing holiday.

Newly single, they were talking about the world of dating apps and concluded that the current landscape was “irritating and unexciting”.

Having met at school, they remained close friends; McNeill Love spent seven years in the army, whilst Rawlings dropped out of university and dabbled in entrepreneurship with Agent VOX, the video email platform.