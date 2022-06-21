Boris Johnson’s government has been accused of hypocrisy for planning to cut controls on City bosses’ pay while calling for wage restraint in the public sector.

No 10 chief of staff Steve Barclay is said to have written to chancellor Rishi Sunak with a plan for “deregulatory measures to reduce the overall burden on business” and attract companies following Brexit.

This would involve removing some restrictions on director and non-executive director pay, according to a leaked copy of the letter seen by the i newspaper.