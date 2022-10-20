Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Business

Stability is what businesses are crying out for – but can the Tories be trusted to deliver it?

Liz Truss may be gone but the business community will be watching nervously to see what happens next, writes James Moore

Thursday 20 October 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>The CBI director general, Tony Danker, has called for stability. He isn’t alone </p>

The CBI director general, Tony Danker, has called for stability. He isn’t alone

(BBC/AFP via Getty)

Politics is falling apart somewhat. Let me set out why it matters,” wrote the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) director general, Tony Danker, atop a short Twitter thread.

And how. A couple of hours later – less than that in fact – prime minister Liz Truss was gone. Danker’s thread didn’t need changing. In fact, it looks all the more relevant.

The CBI chief noted that in 10 days, the country is looking at the unpalatable choice of cutting public services and/or raising everyone’s taxes to restore stability and credibility with lenders. What will Jeremy Hunt do? Will he still be chancellor? He has said he is not standing for PM this time around. Whoever is handed that job may have ideas of their own.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in