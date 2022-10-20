Politics is falling apart somewhat. Let me set out why it matters,” wrote the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) director general, Tony Danker, atop a short Twitter thread.

And how. A couple of hours later – less than that in fact – prime minister Liz Truss was gone. Danker’s thread didn’t need changing. In fact, it looks all the more relevant.

The CBI chief noted that in 10 days, the country is looking at the unpalatable choice of cutting public services and/or raising everyone’s taxes to restore stability and credibility with lenders. What will Jeremy Hunt do? Will he still be chancellor? He has said he is not standing for PM this time around. Whoever is handed that job may have ideas of their own.