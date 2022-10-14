Gosh, memories can be short where the media and politics are concerned. Only a fortnight ago, Andrew Bailey was being hailed as a hero by all the press and politicians. The Bank of England governor had stepped in with a rescue package to stabilise the bond markets after Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s shock mini-Budget.

Now, though, Bailey, for some sections of the press and the Conservative benches, is a villain, responsible it seems for pouring petrol on the fire – to the extent that the inferno is much bigger and out of control.

This is nonsense, of course. The taciturn official is a convenient scapegoat. Truss and the now-former chancellor were the arsonists – without Bailey’s intervention the whole house would have gone up. It still might, of course. But if it does, there’s no doubt where the blame should lie, with the prime minister and Kwarteng for needlessly and recklessly getting us into this mess in the first place.