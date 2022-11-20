Twitter might reopen its offices but can Elon Musk really change its culture?

Is it #RIPTwitter? The offices of the social media company are supposed to reopen on Monday after last week’s closure, amid yet more tumult sparked by Elon Musk’s quixotic – some would call it unhinged – acquisition and operation of the business.

Having fired half the staff, he issued a typically macho diktat to those who survived the cull: Sign up to the “intense work environment” at the new “extremely hardcore” Twitter 2.0 or quit with three months’ severance.

This culture would mean “at least” 40 hours a week in the office, which given the way things have been going there may mean double that in practice. Any plans the remaining staff may have had for Thanksgiving might have to be put on hold.