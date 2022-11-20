Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside business

Twitter might reopen its offices but can Elon Musk really change its culture?

None of Elon Musk’s businesses are getting the best from him, writes James Moore

Sunday 20 November 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Elon Musk shared a meme of a grave emblazoned with the Twitter logo as #RIPTwitter trended</p>

Elon Musk shared a meme of a grave emblazoned with the Twitter logo as #RIPTwitter trended

(Mauro_txt/ Twitter)

Is it #RIPTwitter? The offices of the social media company are supposed to reopen on Monday after last week’s closure, amid yet more tumult sparked by Elon Musk’s quixotic – some would call it unhinged – acquisition and operation of the business.

Having fired half the staff, he issued a typically macho diktat to those who survived the cull: Sign up to the “intense work environment” at the new “extremely hardcore” Twitter 2.0 or quit with three months’ severance.

This culture would mean “at least” 40 hours a week in the office, which given the way things have been going there may mean double that in practice. Any plans the remaining staff may have had for Thanksgiving might have to be put on hold.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in