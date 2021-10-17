Uber once promised it would be “everyone’s private driver”, a revolutionary app that allowed passengers to hail a cab within a couple of minutes at the click of the button.

In the post-pandemic world, the dream of an affordable chauffeur service for the masses looks increasingly detached from reality.

Customers report that waiting times are much longer and fares much higher than before. Uber says this is nothing to worry about, it’s just dealing with higher demand and normal service will soon be resumed.