Uber has signed a historic deal recognising the GMB. What next?

Historic is an overused word in the media, but I think it’s appropriate for Uber’s agreement to recognise the GMB.

It is the first time the ride-hailing app has recognised a union of any kind in any territory and the deal brings with it important benefits to both the GMB and its longstanding corps of Uber driver members.

The agreement means the union will officially be able organise among the workforce, which, as the Supreme Court has ruled, can no longer be considered as a collection of self-employed contractors as was previously the case.