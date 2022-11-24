Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Business

Yet another government U-turn - but there may be a sting in the tail for regulators

Plans for controversial powers allowing the government to directly intervene in financial regulation have been shelved, but ministers are still reserving the right to cause trouble, writes James Moore

Thursday 24 November 2022 12:59
Comments
<p>The City </p>

The City

(Getty)

Much of the City will have left for home when the Treasury dropped a U-turn at 5.54pm on Tuesday night.

It was a big one. Don’t be fooled be the innocuous looking title: “Statement regarding the proposed Intervention Power amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Bill.”

Controversial ‘call-in’ powers had been included in the bill, currently making its way through parliament, that would have given the government the power to amend or revoke rules proposed by one of the city’s watchdogs - the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and/or the Bank of England - and also to issue instructions with a view to “boosting competitiveness” and suchlike.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in