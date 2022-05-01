Businesses are growing handily but it might not last as concerns over UK economy grow

Early intervention. That this is the way to go when you spot a problem should not need spelling out. Except in Britain, where the culture is to leave it. And then leave it some more, until the alarm bells ring and there’s a crisis.

This brings us to a couple of surveys from businesses, which have come out over the weekend. They suggest that while things are OK at the moment, a chill may be on the way that could easily turn into something worse.

The first survey comes courtesy of CBI. The business group’s growth indicator is a composite of data on output, sales and business volumes drawn from three other surveys. It shows steady growth, at +19 per cent in the three months to April, against +18 per cent in the three months for March.