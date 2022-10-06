Jump to content

Fitch has taken a dim view of the UK’s credit outlook – does it matter?

The credibility of ratings agencies took a hit during the financial crisis. Not as big of a hit as the UK’s reputation has taken, however. The markets have already issued their verdict, argues James Moore

Thursday 06 October 2022 17:35
<p>Debt disaster: Britain has been put on 'negative outlook' after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini budget</p>

Debt disaster: Britain has been put on ‘negative outlook’ after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget

(PA Wire)

Does Fitch putting Britain’s sovereign debt on the naughty step matter?

For accuracy’s sake, IOUs issued by the government have been placed on “negative outlook” by the ratings agency. This is sometimes, but not always, the precursor to a downgrade.

It is nearly a decade since Fitch withdrew the once prized AAA rating from the UK’s debt. Moody’s, a rival agency with a slightly different system, moved similarly. S&P, perhaps the top dog among the three, was a little later to the party.

