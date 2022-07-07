House prices rise at fastest pace since 2004 as UK property market defies expectations
Property price inflation hits 13% as higher-income buyers spend savings built up during the pandemic
House prices surged over the past year at the fastest pace since 2004 as the UK property market continued to defy expectations of a slump.
House price inflation hit 13 per cent in the past 12 months, taking the average price of a home to a new record high of £294,845, Halifax bank reported. In June alone, prices rose 1.8 per cent, the fastest monthly increase since 2007.
The rapid increase in property prices comes despite rising interest rates, and will add to fears that homes are becoming increasingly unaffordable in many parts of the country.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies