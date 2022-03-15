Let all refugees work – but we must also ensure they aren’t exploited

It’s one thing to let in refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine – a move the British public seems a lot keener on doing than their mean-spirited government – but what happens then?

The fact that parts of Britain’s business community have been getting together with the aim of addressing that issue is a welcome sign.

A coalition has been formed under the auspices of entrepreneur Emma Sinclair, which has been looking at helping refugees to find work and accommodation, even with improving things such as language skills.