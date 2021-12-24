It’s about time we found out exactly what ‘levelling up’ means

It’s hard to tell if our prime minister is the sort for reflection. Certainly, he does not give that impression. He likes to move on, to the next big idea.

In the coming months, looming large is levelling up. By now we were due a government paper detailing what it meant, what the label entailed. That’s been delayed – it was rubbish, apparently.

But the policy has not gone away. Far from it. Across Whitehall it’s repeated ad nauseam, without anyone having much clue as what they’re talking about.