New(ish) airlines are a bit like Hollywood starlets.

After they initially shoot to prominence, they either don’t last long or they become Tom Cruise. Much as it pains me to say it, the latter would be Ryanair, which is basically the European travel industry’s bankable star. At least from an investment perspective. Travellers may feel otherwise.

This brings us to its rival Wizz Air, which had looked to be on a Channing Tatum trajectory but could still end up looking like a dog, and by that I don’t mean the starry canine Channing shared top billing with a recent movie, aptly named Dog.