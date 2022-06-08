Inside Business

Wizz Air flies into turbulence as cancellation crisis continues to dog industry

Wizz isn’t offering any forecasts beyond June. But tickets prices are primed to increase again as holidaying at home suddenly starts to look good again, argues James Moore

Wednesday 08 June 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Wizz Air says tickets are already more expensive than before the pandemic, and will increase even faster later this year</p>

Wizz Air says tickets are already more expensive than before the pandemic, and will increase even faster later this year

(PA)

New(ish) airlines are a bit like Hollywood starlets.

After they initially shoot to prominence, they either don’t last long or they become Tom Cruise. Much as it pains me to say it, the latter would be Ryanair, which is basically the European travel industry’s bankable star. At least from an investment perspective. Travellers may feel otherwise.

This brings us to its rival Wizz Air, which had looked to be on a Channing Tatum trajectory but could still end up looking like a dog, and by that I don’t mean the starry canine Channing shared top billing with a recent movie, aptly named Dog.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in