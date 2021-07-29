Inside Politics: Cabinet split on China and Boris reopens borders
China hawks are concerned about country’s role in electric car supply chain, and fully jabbed EU and US citizens can arrive in UK from Monday, writes Matt Mathers
It took the TV world by storm. But after nearly two decades on our screens, Simon Cowell’s X-Factor is set to be, well, axed. He and ITV have confirmed there are “no current plans” for another series of the show, which gripped the nation in its heyday. Senior Tories are reaching for the big red eject button on China’s involvement in the UK’s electric car supply chain. Elsewhere, it’s full steam ahead as Boris Johnson moves to reopen Britain’s borders and a top Tory advisor has told voters to join other parties.
PS – ‘The View from Westminster’ newsletter from John Rentoul offers his unique end-of-play analysis at 6pm each weekday. Sign up here.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies