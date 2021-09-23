Canada’s elections show profound changes in the country’s political class are underway
Canada’s government may not look that different to what it did before the snap election, but deep changes to the country’s political class have already begun, writes Justin Ling
In Canada, even the post-election suspense was boring.
American voters watched with bated breath last year, as mail-in ballots left several states in play even days after the November 3 election, eventually leading to a failed insurrection on Capitol Hill and an enduring conspiracy theory that the vote was rigged.
This week, Canadians patiently waited while their elections body counted nearly 800,000 ballots sent by mail, delaying a final call on a handful of races well into Thursday.
