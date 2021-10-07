Cindy Blackstock was sitting in stunned silence, watching Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defend his record.

“You can’t take a knee one day, if you’re going to take Indigenous kids to court the next,” insisted Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s centre-left opposition party.

“Mr. Singh, you love that line about taking Indigenous kids to court,” Trudeau testily replied from his corner of the debate stage. “It’s actually not true.”