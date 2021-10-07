‘It’s an apartheid public service system:’ how Canada’s welfare system is failing indigenous people
Canada’s government has been fighting moves to give indigenous children the same access to services, support and funding as non-indigenous children, writes Justin Ling in Montreal
Cindy Blackstock was sitting in stunned silence, watching Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defend his record.
“You can’t take a knee one day, if you’re going to take Indigenous kids to court the next,” insisted Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s centre-left opposition party.
“Mr. Singh, you love that line about taking Indigenous kids to court,” Trudeau testily replied from his corner of the debate stage. “It’s actually not true.”
