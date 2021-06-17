Care system ‘failing to protect children’, finds government-commissioned review

There is an “urgent need” to find a new approach to children’s social care in England, a government-commissioned review has said.

The warning comes as data shows a large spike in the amount of young people requiring its services, with the number of looked after children (LAC) rising by 24 per cent in the ten years to 2019/2020. The figure that year stood at 80,080, the vast majority of whom were in foster care.

Josh MacAlister, the chair of the independent review, said the current system “pushes away help from neighbours, extended family and the wider community”.