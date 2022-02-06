Xi Jinping: The relentless rise of a leader the whole world is watching

Xi Jinping's vision for his country is based around a "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation". Both internally and on the international stage, nationalism is central to what he wants – and it doesn't hurt it tends to help myth-building around the president, who is in the process of building a unique position for himself in the pantheon of Chinese leaders.

The Winter Olympics currently taking place around Beijing are a perfect example of the state of China under Xi Jinping and the changes he has enacted since the country was awarded the rights to host the 2022 edition of the Games in 2015. Xi had become general secretary of China's Communist Party in 2012 and took the ceremonial title of president the next year. By the time the host of the 2022 Winter Games were announced, it was still expected that the Olympics would make one of the last major events of the Xi presidency as he nears the end of what have been his second and final term. However, Xi is now expected to embark on an unprecedented third term near the end of this year – with term limits having been removed in 2018.

The Olympics are aimed at impressing both a global audience, but now also cement support at home ahead of a congress in October or November that will keep him as head of the Chinese Communist Party, state and military. China has claimed its first gold medal, already matching the total from Pyongyang in 2018, having ploughed funds into facilities and talent. The winter Games are not traditionally as strong for China as the summer version – having finished in the top 10 of nations just once in 2010 – but Xi will expect a return on the investment.