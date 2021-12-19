I guess it will be Christmas with my next door neighbour this year

There’s always a mad rush to get stuff done before the end of the year, isn’t there? All the more so when you’re preparing to leave a job. Though everyone else was officially WFH again, venturing out of the house only to attend government-sanctioned cheese and wine parties, I went into the office every day last week to go through old files and make sure that I’d tied up all the loose ends from my decade at Bella Vista PR.

The most important task was to make sure that my clients knew who would be looking after them once I’d gone. I suggested to Saskia at #Yne that George should be her new contact at Bella Vista. He’d never been exactly complimentary about her root-based, alcohol-free beverage range, but she didn’t know that and I was sure that in time he would perhaps even come to enjoy Swede Sauvignon and Beetroot Beaujolais. He’d put worse things in his mouth, as he liked to remind me.