Climate crisis: Cleethorpes water sports centre designed so it can be taken down and moved as sea levels rise
‘We’re facing up to the future. We’re not sticking our heads in the sand about global warming,’ designer tells Colin Drury
It is a new sea-front water sports centre that will come with the many features one might expect: kayak and paddle board hire services, equipment and clothing shop, and a café with panoramic views.
A new leisure complex set to be built in Cleethorpes, however, will come with a very 21st century twist: the three-storey venue will be designed so it can be packed up and moved back inland as sea levels rise.
The centre will be built from repurposed shipping containers in such a way that it can be dismantled and erected at a new site should the climate crisis result in parts of the Lincolnshire resort being lost to the sea.
