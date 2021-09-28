It is a new sea-front water sports centre that will come with the many features one might expect: kayak and paddle board hire services, equipment and clothing shop, and a café with panoramic views.

A new leisure complex set to be built in Cleethorpes, however, will come with a very 21st century twist: the three-storey venue will be designed so it can be packed up and moved back inland as sea levels rise.

The centre will be built from repurposed shipping containers in such a way that it can be dismantled and erected at a new site should the climate crisis result in parts of the Lincolnshire resort being lost to the sea.