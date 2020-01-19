‘The job is not done’: Meet the woman changing the conversation around climate change

N

ew scientific research, a string of demonstrations across the world and the intervention of climate activist Greta Thunberg have all helped push climate change higher up the political and news agendas. But environmental issues rarely made the headlines in the 1990s.

“At the time research on renewable energy was very much focused on technology and government policy, but it didn’t really focus on consumers,” Juliet Davenport, founder and chief executive of Good Energy, tells The Independent.

Good Energy was one of the first “green” electricity supply companies with an ambition to help tackle climate change by giving people the opportunity to choose electricity generated from 100 per cent renewable sources.