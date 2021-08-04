Coffee protects against liver cancer while alcohol is linked with numerous cancers, major new study confirms

A cup of coffee a day could keep liver cancer away, but alcohol consumption is a major risk factor for several cancers, a new study has confirmed.

The research explored the association between food and nutrient intake and the risk of developing or dying from 11 different cancers. Led by Dr Kostas Tsilidis, senior lecturer in cancer epidemiology at Imperial College London, researchers conducted an umbrella review looking at data from 860 reviews (meta-analyses) of published studies to determine these connections.

The study found that coffee consumption was inversely associated with the risk of liver cancer, possibly due to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of its chemical compounds, which protect against diseases triggered by inflammation like cancer. It also found that coffee was linked with lower rates of skin basal cell carcinoma – the most common form of skin cancer.