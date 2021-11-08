Inside Politics: Emergency Commons debate called as Paterson sleaze row deepens

Boris Johnson and the Tory Party’s poll ratings have taken a hit in recent days and could well slump further this week as the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal refuses to go away. The story again splashes the front of several news outlets this morning days after the North Shropshire MP quit his seat after being found to have breached lobbying rules, hitting out at the “cruel world of politics”. Johnson is himself well accustomed to the cruel ways of Westminster and faces another difficult week ahead, as fresh questions are raised about the luxury makeover of his No 10 flat, sleaze in the House of Lords as well as accusations by former Conservative PM John Major that he is “politically corrupt”, which he denies. Johnson must later today deal with an embarrassing emergency debate on MPs’ standards, called by oppositions parties who are demanding investigations into the affair and keen to inflict more pain on the government. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons speaker, feels compelled to intervene and will later set out his plans to uphold the integrity of parliament and is expected to bring forward proposals for an independent review of the standards committee.

Inside the bubble

Work and pensions questions at 2.30pm followed by an emergency debate on MPs standards.