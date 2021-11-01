As Cop26 gets underway in a chilly Glasgow, Boris Johnson has been turning up the heat on his opposite numbers to take more action to save a planet already on fire. The PM, who makes a keynote address later today, warned at the G20 summit yesterday that if “Glasgow fails then the whole thing fails”. The name of the game at this summit is to “keep 1.5C alive” – a reference to the global warming target set out in the Paris Agreement. But with China, Russia and India – some of the world’s biggest emitters of harmful greenhouse gases – not playing ball, the chances of meeting that goal are looking increasingly slim, a point Johnson has himself conceded. There are questions too for the UK, which is still equivocating over the new Cambo oil field off the coast of Shetland – a site that, if approved, will pump out some 170bn barrels of oil.

