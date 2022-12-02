Covid antibodies detected in just 5 minutes in new test
Researchers will now adapt the platform to make it portable and connectable to mobile devices for diagnosing Covid and other infectious diseases, Mustafa Qadri writes
Researchers have developed a test that detects Covid antibodies within five minutes of infection.
The breakthrough gadget, made by scientists in Brazil, detects the virus with 88.7 per cent sensitivity.
The immunosensor is easy to make and use and its production cost is relatively low, the team behind it says.
