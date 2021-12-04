Poorly controlled asthma in children increases the risk of them requiring hospital treatment once infected with Covid-19, an “urgent analysis” requested by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has found.

Studying data on all children in Scotland aged between five and 17 years old, researchers found that those prescribed two or more courses of oral steroids for their asthma in the previous two years were three times more likely to be hospitalised with coronavirus than those without asthma.

That increase rose from three to sixfold in children who had recently been hospitalised as a result of their asthma, according to the study published this week in Lancet Respiratory Medicine.