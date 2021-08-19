It’s a question that scientists have spent weeks trying to answer: are booster jabs really needed? As it stands, there is much talk and speculation – but still no real clarity to firmly swing the debate one way or another.

There are certainly growing signals that suggest the ability of the vaccines to protect against infection and mild symptomatic disease is waning. Numerous reports from across the globe point to this.

There is also the growing belief that vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant carry as much virus as the unvaccinated, making it likely that they are infectious and can spread the pathogen to others.